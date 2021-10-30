All parliamentary constituencies should have emergency response team, says deputy minister

Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid said civil defence emergency response teams could enhance community-agency cooperation. — Foto Bernama

KUALA KANGSAR, Oct 30 — All parliamentary constituencies have been advised to set up Civil Defence Emergency Response Team (CDERT) to provide first aid during emergencies before the arrival of rescue teams.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid said the CDERT can be strengthened by the cooperation of the grassroots with proper and systematic guidance and training from the Civil Defence Force (APM).

“The establishment of CDERT will encourage the community to work with (government) agencies, especially involving efforts related to disasters and emergencies,” she told reporters after launching the Kuala Kangsar Malaysian Family CDERT at Lanai Casuarina, here today.

She said anyone can become a member of CDERT and get accreditation from APM to improve their skills when carrying out tasks and emergency response efforts.

She said the launch today was in line with the National Preparedness Month announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently so that the people would be prepared in facing disasters and the monsoon season. — Bernama