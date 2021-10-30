Air Asia ride offers competitive alternative for tourists, Penangites

File photo of an AirAsia logo pictured at the ticketing counter at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 29, 2014. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 30 ― AirAsia's e-hailing service ― airasia ride ― which was officially launched in Penang today, will offer a competitive alternative for tourists and Penangites to commute safely.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government welcomes airasia ride, noting that AirAsia has been a significant player in supporting the state’s tourism and economic activities since its inception in 2002.

“With the tourism industry recovering soon, airasia ride will not only create more job opportunities for the people in Penang but will also provide tourists with more choices for affordable options to travel around the island,” he said in his speech at the launch of airasia ride here today.

Airasia ride Malaysia chief executive officer Lim Chiew Shan said in a media conference later that at present it has around 3,000 drivers nationwide, with more than 200 drivers in Penang.

He said airasia ride is also available in Klang Valley and Langkawi and is looking at expanding the service to other areas such as Johor, Seremban, as well as Sabah and Sarawak by year-end.

To celebrate the launch today, passengers in Penang can get free rides daily from now until November 3 this year using the promo code “FREERIDE” by booking a ride via the airasia Super App. ― Bernama