Budget 2022: Discounts for PTPTN repayments, free tablet computers for B40 tertiary students

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The government will offer discounts to National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers to encourage repayment under Budget 2022.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the discounts will start from November 1, 2021 and last until 30, April 2022.

“To ease the repayment methods and encourage individuals to repay their loans, the government has agreed to offer 15 per cent discount for those who repay the entire loan amount, 12 per cent if you pay for 50 per cent of the loan in one payment or 10 per cent discount if you have it auto-debited from your salary based on a schedule,” he said today during the tabling of Budget 2022.

In addition, the minister said the government will also provide tablet computers for all higher education students from B40 households.

Tengku Zafrul said the government found that students without such computers have faced difficulties with online learning.

“As such we will offer a tablet to every student in the B40 group in any higher learning institution.

“The government is allocating RM450 million for this initiative with RM65 million coming from telecommunications companies.

“Around 600,000 students will benefit from this initiative,” he added.

The special tax relief of up to RM2,500 for the purchase of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers will also be extended until the end of 2022.