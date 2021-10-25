Cops arrest bank officer in Cheras over seven CBT cases amounting to RM4m

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said the man, 43, was a customer relations manager at an international bank. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — A bank officer was arrested in a raid in Cheras on September 21 over his suspected involvement in seven criminal breach of trust and embezzlement cases amounting to about RM4 million.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said the man, 43, was a customer relations manager at an international bank.

He allegedly committed the offences by using the money from his victims’ fixed deposit accounts to purchase seven gold bars for himself, Kamarudin added.

“Currently, he has been charged in one case on September 27, while six more offences are still being investigated.

“We believe there are more victims who have suffered losses but have yet to lodge police reports. Those affected are advised to come forward and lodge reports at nearby police stations for further investigation,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama