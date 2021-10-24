What happened to the Cabinet's review of your cabotage policy? Guan Eng asks Ka Siong

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng is wondering what happened to the Cabinet’s review of Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong’s cabotage policy. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — DAP’s Lim Guan Eng is wondering what happened to the Cabinet’s review of Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong’s cabotage policy in relation to repairs of submarine cables.

Lim noted that it was now the last week of the month and yet there has been no announcement of the Cabinet outcome, contrary to Wee’s previous remarks that it will be known by early October.

“On October 5, Wee posted on his Facebook that the Cabinet will finalise the cabotage policy by early October, indicating a review of existing policy on repairs of submarine cables. This is already the end of October, what is the outcome of the Cabinet decision?” Lim asked in a statement.

Wee and Lim have bickered publicly over the cabotage policy for the past few months.

The cabotage row began when Wee, in November 2020, revoked the exemption charges given by former transport minister Anthony Loke when Pakatan Harapan was government.

On September 30, 2021 Wee denied in the Dewan Rakyat that his decision to revoke the cabotage exemption policy resulted in the Apricot Subsea Cable System Project by Facebook and Google bypassing Malaysia.

Lim said this had resulted in Malaysia risking losing RM12 billion and RM15 billion in high-tech investments.

On October 5, in another Facebook post, Wee said he was ready to debate Lim, who is a former finance minister, over the national cabotage policy.

He said he would not back out of it and planned to set a suitable date on any TV channel or media outlet willing to air the encounter.

The Bagan MP suggested they debate on October 23, but Wee rejected it, and gave November 2 instead.

Lim said that he had no choice but to accept the date as Wee is in England and upon returning to Malaysia, would have to be quarantined.

However, the Opposition politician suggested that Wee was deliberately procrastinating their official face-off date.

“Wee should not use the 2022 Budget as an excuse but admit that his England trip is the real reason why he rejected October 23 and proposed instead November 2.

“I can only agree to Wee’s proposed date of November 2 and both DAP Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching and Bangi MP Dr Ong Kian Ming have contacted Wee and his office two days ago and are awaiting his response,” he added.