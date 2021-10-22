Penang Water Supply Corp: Balik Pulau residents to experience low water pressure on Oct 25

Penang Water Supply Corporation chief executive Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa speaks to the press at the SPICE Convention Centre in Bayan Lepas September 8, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 22 — About 5,200 households in Balik Pulau will experience low water pressure from 8am to 6pm on October 25.

According to Penang Water Supply Corporation chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa, the Sungai Pinang water treatment plant (WTP) will be shut down during that period.

However, water supply will continue to be channelled to Balik Pulau from the Batu Ferringhi WTP and Genting Reservoir.

He said in a statement today that PBAPP has to shut down the Sungai Pinang WTP to connect a new 300mm mild steel raw water pipeline at the Titi Kerawang raw water intake in Balik Pulau.

He said the new pipeline would replace two damaged pipelines at the Titi Kerawang raw water intake.

He said a 150mm and a 225mm pipeline at the intake were damaged by fallen boulders during a heavy storm in August.

“PBAPP had to lay a temporary emergency pipeline to maintain raw water supply to the Sungai Pinang WTP,” he said.

“All raw water pipe laying and repair work at the intake have been completed,” he said.

He said once the final pipeline connection works is completed, treated water production will be normalised at the Sungai Pinang WTP.

The areas affected by the low water pressure are Jalan Pantai Acheh, Jalan Permatang Pasir, Jalan Sungai Pinang, Jalan Baru/Bharu, Jalan Kuala Sungai Pinang, Jalan Kuala Jalan Baru, Jalan Sungai Rusa, Bukit Penara and Jalan Sungai Air Putih (Bandar Baru Air Putih).

Water consumers who need advice or assistance may contact the PBAPP 24-Hour Call Centre at 04-2558 255.



