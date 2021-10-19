DAP says no to letting former rep Norhizam run under Pakatan banner in Melaka polls

Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee won the seat in the 2018 general election on a DAP ticket, only to declare himself an independent assemblyman in support of Umno in March last year, leading to the Perikatan Nasional coalition becoming the state government. — Picture via Facebook/Norhizam Hassan Baktee

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Former Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee will not get the chance to contest next month’s Melaka state election as a Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate if DAP has its say.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said his party is firmly against Norhizam and will take up the matter to the PH presidential council, Malay news site Astro Awani reported today.

“Some have asked and I have firmly stated that DAP has completely rejected the former Pengkalan Batu assemblyman as a candidate in the next state election.

“I don’t want to mention [the reason], there is no need to go to the origin, everyone knows, DAP still does not accept him as a candidate in the state election, “ he was quoted as saying at a press conference in Melaka this morning.

Norhizam won the seat in the 2018 general election on a DAP ticket, only to declare himself an independent assemblyman in support of Umno in March last year, leading to the Perikatan Nasional coalition becoming the state government.

Along with three others, the former state executive councillor in charge of agriculture, entrepreneurship and agro-based industry recently withdrew support for the new state leadership under Umno’s Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, causing the dissolution of the Melaka state legislative assembly, which set off the latest polls.

Lim told reporters in Melaka that PH will go all out to ensure that the mandate it won in Election 2018 is returned in the November 20 state polls.

He also expressed DAP’s full support for its PH ally from Amanah, Adly Zahari to win back office as chief minister.

“PH has expressed support for Adly Zahari as the chief minister candidate and I hope there is no doubt about this.

“This is not only from DAP but other component parties because Adly is doing a good job,” he was quoted saying.

Adly was Melaka chief minister from 2018 until the PH state government collapsed following Sheraton move in March 2020.

Polling for the Melaka statewide election is on November 20 while the nomination of candidates is on November 8.