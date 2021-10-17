Labuan Bersatu gears up for GE15, says division chief

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is seen in this file picture taken December 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LABUAN, Oct 17 — Labuan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is gearing up its election machinery to ensure that the party is ready for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its division chief Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman said the party machinery had started preparations at the branch, youth and women’s wing levels to ensure that the Labuan division plays a proactive role in the election.

“Currently, work involving the party machinery is being streamlined and strengthened,” he told reporters after officiating the party’s 2021 annual general meeting for branches in the Labuan division here today.

He said the current political situation in the country has led to Bersatu taking the necessary steps for any eventuality.

Suhaili said the AGM today and the one for the division on Nov 14 were also part of Labuan Bersatu’s preparations for GE15. — Bernama