Kelantan Forestry Dept to hold talks with state govt over encroachment at Ulu Galas forest reserve

KOTA BHARU, Oct 15 — The Kelantan State Forestry Department (JPNK) will soon hold discussions with the state government over the encroachment of the Ulu Galas Forest Reserve in Gua Musang by more than 30 farmers.

Its director Abdul Khalim Abu Samah said further action would be taken after JPNK and the state government found a fair solution for all parties, including the farmers involved.

“Our approach will not be the same as what had been done by the authorities in Pahang recently (involving the issue of illegal occupation of land)...that is why, JPNK issued a notice for them to vacate the area,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

Yesterday, it was reported that over 30 farmers, alleged to have been operating in an area covering 90-hectare in Kampung Pulai, Gua Musang by planting Musang King durian and rubber trees for the past 25 years, were issued with the land eviction notice and they were required to vacate the area within 14 days. — Bernama