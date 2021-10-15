Health Ministry sees Covid-19 deaths rise to 88 in the past 24 hours, Kelantan has most new cases

Volunteers prepare to place the body of a Covid-19 victim in the grave for burial at the Bagan Ajam Muslim Cemetery August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Another 88 people died from Covid-19 in Malaysia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total lives lost in the country to 27,681.

Today’s numbers also show a slight increase from yesterday’s 68 deaths, but is the second day straight that deaths have been under 100.

Out of the 88 deaths, 22 were brought-in-dead.

Selangor continues to be the state with the highest fatality rate, with 14.0 deaths per 10,000 people, followed closely by Labuan at 13.8 per 10,000 people and Kuala Lumpur at 13.4 per 10,000 people.

The national average still stands at 8.0 deaths per 10,000 people, with only Sabah, Kelantan, Perak, Perlis, Pahang, Sarawak, Terengganu and Putrajaya recording lower averages.

The CovidNow website showed that 67.2 per cent of the deaths today were individuals who were not vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, 22.8 per cent were partially vaccinated and only 10 per cent were fully vaccinated.

More than half of the deaths today were those above the age of 60, holding 53.9 per cent of the deaths, while 45.7 per cent were those between the ages of 18 to 59.

Males made up 57.1 per cent of the deaths in the past 24 hours, with the remaining 42.9 per cent consisting of women.

Of the 88 deaths, 86.8 per cent were Malaysians.

The Health Ministry also updated its daily Covid-19 cases by state, with Kelantan taking the top spot for highest rate of Covid-19 cases, which stands at 79.6 per cent per 10,000 people.

Sarawak, which topped the list yesterday, is now second place with cases at 76.7 per cent for 10,000 people, followed by Terengganu (71.9 per cent), Penang (52.7 per cent) and Pahang (46.9 per cent).

The national average cases per 10,000 people stands at 41.8 per cent, with every other state recording averages below this.

They are Perlis (40.6 per cent), Putrajaya (40.3 per cent), Kedah (38.6 per cent), Melaka (37.3 per cent), Perak (37.3 per cent), Johor (36.3 per cent), Selangor (30.1 per cent), Sabah (28.7 per cent), Negri Sembilan (23.2 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (20.2 per cent) and Labuan (2.7 per cent).

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced 8,084 new Covid-19 cases, an increase of 134 cases compared to the 7,950 new infections recorded the previous day.