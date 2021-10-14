In Perak, soldier and accomplice arrested for killing veteran suspected of affair with wife

Perak police chief commissioner Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said that the soldier was arrested by police on October 13 in Perlis while an accomplice was also detained a day before in Taiping at 9pm. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, October 14 — A soldier has been arrested over the murder of a retired serviceman whom he suspected of having an affair with his wife in Taiping.

“We received report that a man was forcibly abducted by two individuals from his home on October 11. The two suspects were carrying a metal weapon and was driving a Nissan Almera.

“Based on investigations, we found that the case initially took place on October 10 at around 3pm in front of the victim’s house in Taman Ngah Ibrahim in Taiping,” he said in a statement.

He said that the victim, a 42-year-old retired serviceman, knew the 34-year-old soldier and 31-year-old self-employed man who were arrested.

“Upon questioning, the two suspects brought police to a place in Bukit Sumpitan, Selama and showed the place where the victim was killed on the day of incident.

“The deceased was spotted about 60 metres from the road side and the condition of the deceased’s body was about three days when found.

“Police forensics checks revealed that the deceased has five stab wounds at the back and four stab wounds in the front of his body, which is believed to be resulted from sharp weapon,” he said.

He said that the deceased was sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun for a post-mortem in order to verify the cause of death.

Mior said the incident was believed to be due to jealousy, as the soldier accused the victim of having an affair with his wife.

He said the two men were being investigated under Section 363 and 302 of the Penal Code for abduction and murder, respectively.

“Both the suspects have been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code until October 20 for further investigation.

“A complete investigation paper will be sent to the deputy public prosecutor’s office in near time for further instructions,” he said.