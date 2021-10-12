High Court sets Dec 14 for hearing of Muda’s application to challenge home minister, RoS’ decision

Last September 21, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and the 12 others obtained leave to initiate legal proceedings against the Home Minister and RoS for rejecting their appeal to register Muda as a political party. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The High Court here today set December 14 to hear an application by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and 12 others to challenge the decision by the Home Minister and Registrar of Societies (RoS) in rejecting their appeal to register the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) as a political party.

Federal counsel Mohammad Sallehuddin Ali, when contacted, said the date was set by Senior Assistant Registrar Nur Aslamiah Jamil and would be heard before judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin.

Lawyer Lim Wei, representing Syed Saddiq and the 12 others, confirmed the matter.

Last September 21, Syed Saddiq and the 12 others obtained leave to initiate legal proceedings against the Home Minister and RoS for rejecting their appeal to register Muda as a political party.

Syed Saddiq and the 12 others had filed a fresh judicial review application last August 24 to challenge the decision of the Home Minister and the RoS in rejecting their appeal to register Muda as a political party.

They named the Home Minister and the RoS as the first and second respondent, respectively.

They are seeking a declaration that their application to register Muda as a political party was in order and in compliance with all the requirements under the Societies Act 1966.

They are also seeking a mandamus order for both respondents to register Muda as a political organisation within 14 days from the date of the order, as well as aggravated and exemplary damages and other relief and orders deem fit by the court.

Last August 18, Muda withdrew its judicial review application to file a fresh one on grounds that it had become academic as the Home Minister had made a decision on their appeal on August 12. — Bernama