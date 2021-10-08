Police corporal in Ipoh claims trial to making false police report

Police corporal Varathraju Pillai Seevaraja Pillai claimed trial at the Magistrate Court in Ipoh for lodging false police report. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Oct 8 — A 39-year-old policeman was today accused in the Magistrate's Court here with giving false information that caused a public servant to use her lawful power back in August.

Varathraju Pillai Seevaraja Pillai, who is a police corporal, pled not guilty when the charge was read in front of Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus.

The accused who was attached to the Menglembu police station here, was charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code with lodging a false police report at the central police station in Ipoh at around 3.33pm on August 27 to Aminah Berahim, who is a public servant, which had cause her to use her lawful power.

Under the law, he can be punished with jail up to six months, fined up to RM2,000, or both if found guilty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammad Haiqal Asyraf Suhaimi prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Amrick Singh Sandu.

Noor Azreen fixed bail at RM2,000 with one surety.

The case is set for mention on November 11.