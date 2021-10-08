NSC: EMCO in several localities in Sabah and Pahang ending tomorrow

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said they included the EMCO in Kampung Tinongian and Kampung Karagasan in Ranau Sabah which began on September 26. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in several localities in Sabah and Pahang will be lifted according to schedule tomorrow.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said they included the EMCO in Kampung Tinongian and Kampung Karagasan in Ranau Sabah which began on September 26.

In a statement on EMCO today, he said another locality in Sabah is Bornion Timber Sdn Bhd base camp in Keningau which began on the same date.

In Pahang, the localities included Kampung Pasu and Kampung Penderas in Kuala Krau which began on September 12 as well as Rumah Pangsa Jalan Karak in Mentakab which began on September 26.

Apart from that, Rodzi said after evaluating the analysis of the Covid-19 infection risk and trend of the Health Ministry, the EMCO in several localities in Pahang which would be ending tomorrow, has been extended to October 23.

They included Pos Sinderut and the Orang Asli villages in Pos Lenjang and Pos Titom, all of them in Lipis. — Bernama