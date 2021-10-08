Melaka Pakatan still hopes for an audience with governor Tun Mohd Ali

Melaka Pakatan Harapan chairman Azly Zahari (right) says it is critical for the meeting to be held soon so that the crisis can be solved in the best possible way as the country is still facing the threats of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 8 ― Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) still has high hope to have an audience with the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam to discuss the political crisis in the state following the dissolution of the State Assembly last Monday.

Its chairman, Azly Zahari, said it was critical for the meeting to be held soon so that the crisis can be solved in the best possible way as the country is still facing the threats of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No calls from Istana Melaka yet. We really hope to be granted an audience so that we can discuss and see what are the best methods that we can use to politically stabilise the state,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Melaka PH submitted a request seeking an audience with the governor last Monday after four state assemblymen declared that they have lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership, leaving him without majority support to continue helming the state government.

The four assemblymen are Datuk Seri Idris Haron (Sungai Udang), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu ), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor) dan Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas).

Following that, Melaka State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh declared the dissolution of the state assembly with the consent of the governor, hence paving the way for a state election.

Meanwhile, on the status of their application to review the legitimacy of the dissolution of the state assembly, Adly said Melaka PH would bring the case to court next week.

“We are still in the process of completing and collecting the relevant documents and InsyaAllah, the case will be filed in court next week,” he said. ― Bernama