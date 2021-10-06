Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 10,000 for fourth day in a row

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced today that there were 9,380 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced today that there were 9,380 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This represents an increase from yesterday’s 8,817 new infections, but also means daily cases have remained below 10,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

Sarawak led new case numbers at 1,503, followed by Kelantan (1,170), Selangor (1,116), Johor (1,105) and Sabah (790).

The Federal Territory of Labuan recorded the lowest in daily cases at eight.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur continued its recent streak of relatively low new infections at 214.

Today’s figures bring the total cumulative cases to 2,303,837 since the pandemic began last year.

