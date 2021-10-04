Tengku Zafrul: I relinquished all posts in Kenanga Group in June 2010

In the statement, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said that he had also held directorships in several subsidiaries or associated companies of the Kenanga Group, which included Capital Investment Bank (Labuan) Ltd. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said he had relinquished his posts in Kenanga Group in June 2010 when he was appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) of Maybank Investment Bank Bhd.

Referring to a news article titled “Politicians, Ministers and M’sian Uber Rich Revealed in Latest Offshore Leak” published on a news portal today, he clarified that he was the group director and a member of the executive management committee of Kenanga Holdings Bhd from January 2009-June 2010.

In the statement, Tengku Zafrul said that he had also held directorships in several subsidiaries or associated companies of the Kenanga Group, which included Capital Investment Bank (Labuan) Ltd.

“In June 2010, I had assumed the role of CEO of Maybank Investment Bank Bhd and had, therefore, taken steps to relinquish my executive and directorship roles in the Kenanga Group.

“Notwithstanding the fact that they had contacted my aide who informed them that I had relinquished my directorships when I left Kenanga Group in June 2010, it appears that the publisher chose to proceed with the article by highlighting my name in a manner which suggests that Capital Investment (Labuan) Ltd is still associated with me instead of being part of the Kenanga Group.

“I have referred the matter to my lawyers for further advice and appropriate action,” he said. — Bernama