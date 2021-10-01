SDMC: Tourism, culture premises in Sarawak allowed to operate under Phase 3 of NRP

Children walk past the Sarawak Museum during an educational visit to Kuching City. — File pic by Muhammad Rais Sanusi via Borneo Post

KUCHING, Oct 1 ― Business activities in tourism and culture sector are allowed to operate under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

However, the number of visitors or customers must not exceed 50 per cent of the capacity of their premises or limited to a maximum of 100 people at one time.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) yesterday, the operators/organisers are also to comply with physical distancing, mandating the wearing of face masks and other SOPs issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak.

Public tourist attraction products such as zoos, farms, aquariums, edutainment centres, recreational parks, extreme/adventure/nature parks and others also permitted to open.

So are premises of art, culture and heritage such as museums, libraries, art galleries, cultural heritage art centres/villages, cultural performance stages and others.

The owner/operator/employee of the premises is fully responsible for ensuring visitors comply with the health protocol in force.

The SOPs under Phase 3 also permit non-contact sports activities, (non-contact sports) individual and team categories for the purpose of training activities, games, matches and tournaments.

However, these activities are subject to the approval by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Sarawak (KBSS). SDMC must also be informed.

Organising local and international tournaments/competitions for non-contact sports is permitted subject to KBSS approval.

Aside from that, individual or non-contact sports recreational/sports activities for the public are allowed too. Public parks are also allowed to operate.

Both activities must meet the Sports and Recreation SOP issued by KBSS. ― Borneo Post