SDMC says 15 Covid-19 cases reported in Sarawak today involve lung infection

The committee said one Covid-19 community cluster was reported today, namely the Batu 8, Jalan Kubong Cluster involving the residents of a longhouse at Batu 8, Jalan Kubong, Ulu Pandaruan, Limbang. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 30 — Only 15 of the 2,487 Covid-19 cases reported today in Sarawak involve lung infection that requires oxygen and ventilator assistance, according to the State Disaster Management Committee.

It said the remaining 2,472 cases are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

The new cases raise the cumulative number of cases in the state to 209,624.

The committee said one Covid-19 community cluster was reported today, namely the Batu 8, Jalan Kubong Cluster involving the residents of a longhouse at Batu 8, Jalan Kubong, Ulu Pandaruan, Limbang.

Eighteen residents tested positive for the disease after 229 people were screened, it said.

It also said that 15 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Sarawak from September 21 to 29. — Bernama