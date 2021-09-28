Spotlight on road accidents involving reckless drivers in Dewan Rakyat today

A view of the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The statistics of road accidents involving the offence of driving in the wrong direction as well as measures taken by the government to curb it will be among the issues to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, the matter will be raised during the Minister’s Question Time by Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) who will pose the question to the Transport Minister.

There will also be a question by Anthony Loke Siew Fong (PH-Seremban) to the Finance Minister on whether the government is ready to review the equity policy for freight forwarding companies as the existing equity conditions are difficult to implement.

Meanwhile, during the Oral Question and Answer session, Dr Ong Kian Ming (PH-Bangi) will ask the Human Resources Minister to state measures taken to ensure compliance with the Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities Act (Act 446) among companies in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Focus will also be on Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar’s question to the Health Minister on the government’s measures to address the shortage of medical specialists in government hospitals as well as actions taken to absorb contract doctors into permanent positions.

Other issues that will be discussed are poverty among the Orang Asli community and government’s efforts to improve their standard of living which will be raised by Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut).

Also expected to capture the lawmakers’ attention is the Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)) (Amendment) Bill 2021 which will be tabled by the Finance Ministry for first reading.

The sitting will then be continued with the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

The meeting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament is the first under the government led by Ismail Sabri and it will sit for 17 days, until Oct 12. — Bernama