Putrajaya committed to complete the Pan Borneo Highway, says works minister

Works Minister Datuk Fadillah Yusof speaks to the press at the Southern Seberang Perai Department of Works in Nibong Tebal September 28, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 28 — Putrajaya is committed to complete construction of the 1,150km Pan Borneo Highway under the 12th Malaysia Plan, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He pledged to ensure basic infrastructure will continue to be constructed in rural areas, including building bridges and upgrading 1,400km of tarred roads.

He said in Sarawak, the ministry’s main focus is to complete the Pan Borneo Highway while continuing with other infrastructure projects including Phase One of the Sabah Sarawak Link Road.

“As for phase one of the Sarawak Pan Borneo project, it is now 71 per cent complete and it is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2022,” he said in a statement today.

Under the Sabah Pan Borneo project, out of the 35 packages under phase one, only 12 packages are being implemented.

“As of now, the development of the 12 packages is at 56 per cent and these are expected to complete by 2023,” he said.

He said the remaining 23 packages will be implemented once allocations were ready.

“As of August 21, the works ministry has spent RM2,904 million which is equivalent to 54.3 per cent of the allocation for development,” he said.

As for peninsular Malaysia, he said the ministry’s focus would be the West Coast Highway involving Selangor and Perak.

He said the highway was expected to be fully completed by 2024.

The Central Spine Road from Bentong, Pahang to Kuala Krai, Kelantan is scheduled to be fully completed by the year 2025.

“The Kota Baru Highway to Kuala Krai is expected to be fully completed by 2025,” he said.

He said the ministry was committed towards the government’s agenda of focusing on projects that directly benefit the public over the next five years.

He said the ministry will continue to upgrade infrastructure to stimulate economic growth.