Courier lorry driver dies in burning wreck after crash in Johor Baru

Firemen douse flames from the burning courier lorry where the driver was trapped after a crash along Jalan Tasek Utara in Johor Baru, September 28, 2021.

JOHOR BARU, Sept 28 — A 23-year-old courier lorry driver burned to death after he was trapped in his vehicle which caught fire shortly after a crash along Jalan Tasek Utara here today.

The deceased Mohamad Mustaqin Ismadi was initially trapped in the 11.30am incident after the J&T Express lorry he was driving alone in had caught fire after it lost control and crashed on the road shoulder.

Larkin Fire Station operation commander Mohd Suhaimi Jamal said a fire engine, an Emergency Medical Response Services (EMRS) vehicle and 10 firemen were immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 11.46am.

“Upon arrival, the team found the victim stuck in the driver’s cockpit of the lorry.

“Firemen then put out the fire before extricating the victim from the wreckage that was about 70 per cent damaged by the blaze,” said Mohd Suhaimi in a statement today.

Mohd Suhaimi said the entire operation ended at 12.09pm.

He said the victim’s remains were later handed over to the police for further action.