Kuching South mayor reminds parents to send their children for Covid-19 vaccination according to given date, time

Wee (right) overseeing the vaccination programme. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Sept 26 — Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng has reminded parents to send their children aged 12 to 15 for Covid-19 vaccination according to the given date and time.

“Do not forget to bring all relevant documents to avoid any delay or problem during the registration,” he said in a statement issued by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) following his visit to Majma Mall vaccination centre to observe the vaccination programme for eligible teenagers aged 12 to 15 yesterday.

He also reminded parents that it is important to protect their children from the virus and that they need to play their role to ensure they are fully vaccinated and fully protected from this virus.

The site visit was conducted to ensure the vaccination process for students ran smoothly without any problem.

It said the students who received the vaccination yesterday were mainly from SMK Batu Lintang and Lodge School which located under MBKS jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Wee also urged parents to avoid bringing their children to public places at the moment.

“Stay home as much as possible until they manage to complete two doses of vaccine.

“Children within the said age are very vulnerable and prone to get infected with Covid-19. So we need to stay alert at all times,” he said. — Borneo Post