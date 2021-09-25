Housing and Local Government Ministry planning two PPR in Penang

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said Penang had already submitted five proposed locations. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 25 —The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) plans to implement two People’s Housing Projects (PPR) in Penang under the 12th Malaysia Plan, said its minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said compared with others states, the number of PPR houses in Penang was still very low, with the last PPR project by the ministry in Penang was the Tok Suboh PPR in Bukit Minyak, Simpang Ampat.

The state government, he said, has submitted five proposed locations.

One will be built on the mainland and the other on the island, he told reporters after visiting the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) today.

Also present were State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo, MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud and MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang.

Meanwhile, Reezal said the ministry would take note of a suggestion raised by Jagdeep on the issue of developing new townships to spur the state’s growth.

He said new guidelines would be formulated and the ministry would discuss with all stakeholders on the matter. — Bernama