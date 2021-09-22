Popular Penang recreational spot, Mengkuang Dam, to reopen tomorrow to fully vaxxed

Visitors to Mengkuang Dam are seen in Bukit Mertajam, Penang April 23, 2011. — Picture via Facebook

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 22 — Ordered closed since September 15, popular recreational spot Mengkuang Dam, in Seberang Perai, will reopen to the public from 7am tomorrow.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the dam will only be opened for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and whose risk status on the MySejahtera app shows “safe”, “low risk” or “casual contact’.

“This new rule is also applicable to all potential visitors to the other public recreation areas managed by PBAPP in Penang, Air Itam Dam, Teluk Bahang Dam and Bukit Dumbar Park,” he said in a statement today.

He said visitors will be vetted by PBAPP auxiliary police personnel who will check their MySejahtera status prior to entry.

PBAPP has also imposed other regulations in all of its recreational spots.

Only 350 visitors will be allowed at Mengkuang Dam at any one time. At other PBAP facilities, the limit is 200 individuals.

Visitors must also maintain a physical distance of three to five metres from each other.

Children below 17 years old can only enter with their fully-vaccinated parents.