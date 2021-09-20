SDMC: Four new Covid-19 clusters declared in Sarawak

Sarawak today recorded 3,619 new Covid-19 cases, with most of them being asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and eight cases involving lung infection that required oxygen and the use of ventilators. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 20 — Four new Covid-19 community clusters involving longhouses were declared in Sarawak today, according to the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the Sungai Separai 2 Cluster were detected in Tatau after 12 individuals tested positive while the Jalan Bintulu-Miri 3 Cluster in Bintulu recorded 45 positive cases.

In Beluru, the Chama Ajai Cluster involves 27 positive cases and the Ulu Lubai Cluster in Limbang reported 16 positive cases.

Sarawak today recorded 3,619 new Covid-19 cases, with most of them being asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and eight cases involving lung infection that required oxygen and the use of ventilators.

Eight deaths were also recorded involving individuals aged between 39 and 97 with a history of chronic illnesses, bringing the cumulative figure to 697. — Bernama