FT Ministry allocates RM15m to repair public infrastructure in Kuala Lumpur

FT Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim visits the Surau Quba Pangsapuri Melur, Bandar Baru Sentul, September 20, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Ministry of Federal Territories has allocated RM15 million to repair and upgrade public infrastructure in the capital under the Strategic Programme to Empower People and the Economy 2.0 (Pemerkasa 2.0).

Its minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the allocation covered 26 small projects, the majority of which were in public housing (PA) areas and People’s Housing Projects (PPR) under the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“The projects which include repainting buildings and reparing or replacing damaged basic infrastructure and public facilities are implemented in areas in need of immediate repair to ensure public safety.

“The projects which started last July are expected to be completed in November,” he told reporters after visiting Surau Quba Pangsapuri Melur, Bandar Baru Sentul, here, today.

Shahidan said the government remained committed to providing a more conducive living environment to improve the quality of life of the people as well as stimulate the economy in the Federal Territorries to achieve the “My City My Home” goal. — Bernama