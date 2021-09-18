Landslide at Kemensah Heights believed due to underground water flow, says Fire and Rescue Dept

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the flow of the underground water caused the soil structure to slide. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 ― The landslide that affected 19 double-storey terrace houses along Jalan Kemensah Heights here yesterday, is believed to be due to the movement of underground water following a downpour in the area.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the flow of the underground water caused the soil structure to slide.

He said it also blocked the flow of the river water at the foot of the hill.

“At the moment, the department, together with the police and the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council, are evacuating the victims, while repair work of the slope will be carried out by the relevant parties,” he said when met by reporters at the scene early today.

Meanwhile, a survey by Bernama at the scene found the police monitoring the area.

Yesterday, a total of 19 double-storey terrace houses involving 28 families were affected by the landslide along Jalan Kemensah Heights. However, no one was injured. ― Bernama