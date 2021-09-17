Tourism minister says travellers to Langkawi who test positive for Covid-19 can reschedule flight tickets, hotel reservations

AirAsia passengers from Ipoh boarding the aircraft headed for Langkawi, September 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Langkawi-bound tourists who tested positive for Covid-19 prior to their departure to the resort Island are allowed to reschedule their flight tickets and accommodation reservations to another date.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said airline companies and registered accommodation operators have agreed to give their commitment on the matter.

“We have discussed the matter with airline companies and hotels so that if tourists tested positive (for Covid-19), their flight tickets and accommodation packages can be rescheduled to another date. As such, tourists will not suffer any losses,” she said when contacted via Skype in Buletin Bernama tonight.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, via a Twitter post, said four individuals tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing screenings prior to their departure to Langkawi island today.

He said one case each was detected at the airport entryways in Penang and Subang while two others were at the Kuala Perlis ferry terminal.

Yesterday, five Langkawi-bound travellers tested positive after undergoing screenings at air and sea entryways to Langkawi Island.

Meanwhile, Nancy said the ministry would monitor tourism activities in Langkawi for two weeks before deciding to open more tourist destinations.

“We have visited other resort islands such as Tioman Island, Pangkor Island and Labuan which have achieved 80 to 100 per cent vaccination rates.

“We will seek MKN’s (National Security Council) approval to reopen these destinations after we evaluate the situation in Langkawi,” she said.

The ministry was targeting about 200,000 domestic tourists to Langkawi between this month and December following the reopening of the industry via the tourism bubble pilot project beginning yesterday. — Bernama