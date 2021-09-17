Health Ministry records 346 more Covid-19 deaths, fatalities now total 22,355

The Health Ministry recorded an average of 107 deaths over the past seven days, while the remainder comprised backlogged cases that were included after Covid-19 infection was confirmed. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 ― Another 346 people in the country were recorded dead due to Covid-19 yesterday, raising the overall death toll to 22,355 since the pandemic began.

One hundred and five of the deaths reported yesterday were of patients brought-in-dead, with one actual death recorded in the last 24 hours.

State-wise, Selangor reported the most deaths at 94, followed by 82 in Kedah, 59 in Johor, 47 in Sabah, 30 in Penang, and 14 in Sarawak.

Klang Valley has a seven-day average of 14 deaths per day.

Kelantan, Perak, Perlis and Kuala Lumpur each recorded three deaths while Terengganu and Melaka had four each.

No new deaths were reported in Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Labuan and Putrajaya.

In terms of deaths per 100,000 people, Penang remains in the lead and is trending upwards. Health Ministry data showed 18.0 deaths for every 100,000 people in the state, compared to 17.4 yesterday.

In comparison, the national average remained at 6.5 deaths for every 100,000 people.

In the Klang Valley, there were 3.4 deaths for every 100,000 residents. This number dipped slightly compared to 3.5 deaths yesterday.

Currently, 1,234 patients are in intensive care, of which 710 or 51.5 per cent need ventilators.