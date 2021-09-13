GSC cinemas are reopening on Sept 16, only for fully vaccinated adults

GSC Cinema staff prepare for reopening at the Mid Valley Megamall outlet in Kuala Lumpur September 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — GSC has announced that it is finally reopening its cinemas on Malaysia Day. Cinemas in Phase 2 states under the National Recovery Plan were allowed to operate from September 9 but operators had decided to delay their reopening until the final SOP was released and to prepare enough content.

According to their announcement on Facebook, 17 GSC and Aurum Cinemas in the Klang Valey, Northern, and Southern region will open on the September 16, 2021. More locations will reopen the following week on September 23, 2021.

GSC will share more details for its movie lineup soon. You can check their Facebook page and website for the latest info.

Under the current SOP, cinemas are allowed to operate from 8am to 10pm with up to 50 per cent seating capacity in the screening halls. Wearing face masks is still required. To ensure social distancing, operators must ensure a minimum one-metre gap between customers and monitor for SOP compliance. All employees at the cinema must be fully vaccinated and pass a Covid-19 screening test.

Only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to enter the cinema and you are required to show proof of full vaccination via the MySejahtera app. Customers below 18 years of age are not allowed to enter the screening halls. A person with a two-dose vaccine is only considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second shot. For individuals with a single-shot vaccine, you’re counted as fully vaccinated 28 days after getting the injection. Individuals or customers with a high-risk status in MySejahtera are not allowed to enter the premises.

You can view the full SOP for cinemas here. — SoyaCincau