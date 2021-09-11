MKN: EMCO in two localities from Sept

MKN confirmed the SOPs will remain the same as for previous EMCOs. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Two localities, one each in Pahang and Sabah, will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Monday (Sept 13) to Sept 26, according to National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said in Pahang, the locality involved is Ladang Insanjaya and Ladang Darabif in Pekan, while in Sabah it involves Taman Semarak Megah in Tawau.

Apart from that, Kampung Ulu Groh in Kampar, Perak, will also be placed under EMCO starting tomorrow (Sept 12) until Sept 25, he said.

“The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all localities placed under EMCO are similar to the ones announced previously,” he said in a statement posted on the Facebook page, today.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said that the EMCO in several localities in Pahang and Sabah, which has been implemented since Aug 16 and 30, will be lifted tomorrow as scheduled.

He added that the three localities involved are in Jerantut, Pahang, namely, Kampung Batu Balai, Kampung Congo and Perlok, and four other localities in Putatan, Sabah - Taman Ketiau, Platinum Apartment, Taman Teluk Villa and Taman Sri Serigai People’s Housing Project, as well as Kampung Tuhau in Kudat. — Bernama