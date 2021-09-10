Policeman injured after being hit by motorcyclist attempting to escape inspection in Penang

Police manning the border of Perak and Pahang between Simpang Pulai and Cameron Highlands, March 31, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KEPALA BATAS, Sept 10 — A police corporal suffered injuries after he was hit by a motorcyclist who was trying to evade an inspection in the Penaga area here early yesterday morning.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in the 1.05am incident, a police team conducting standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance checks to curb the spread of Covid-19 spotted a man riding a yellow Kriss Dinamik, in a suspicious manner.

“The police then ordered the man to stop his motorcycle for a check but he sped off, forcing the policemen to give pursuit.

“Upon reaching Jalan Bakar Kapor, a policeman tried to approach the suspect but he still refused to stop and tried to escape before ending up crashing into the 30-year-old corporal’s motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

Noorzainy said the incident also caused the victim to be dragged for about 20 metres before falling into a drain.

He said the 20-year-old suspect tried to flee on foot but was arrested not far from the accident scene.

The policeman who suffered a fracture on his right shoulder as well as wounds at the back of his body and right knee was currently being treated at the Kepala Batas Hospital, he added.

Noorzainy said the suspect who works as a shop assistant was being remanded under Section 186 of the Penal Code. — Bernama