Penang chief minister invites health minister to visit overwhelmed general hospital for first hand look

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 9 ― The Penang government has invited new Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to visit the state General Hospital this Saturday for a first hand look so he can understand how bad the condition is for the staff and patients.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he had written to the health minister yesterday regarding the state's need for more medical equipment and medical personnel.

“The health minister has accepted my invitation to visit Penang this Saturday and the visit will focus on the need for more medical equipment and supplies in the medical centres and hospitals in Penang due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state,” Chow said in a statement today.

He said the state health department and the Penang Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) will also give a special briefing to Khairy on the situation in Penang.

Chow said the first day of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for Malaysians above 18 years of age in Penang yesterday saw a total 2,481 individuals turning up at the 10 designated Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV).

A total 450 people turned up at the Pesta Site PPV in Sungai Nibong, 327 at the Spice Convention Centre PPV, 156 at that Balik Pulau Sports Complex PPV, 238 at the SP Arena PPV, 290 at the Tapak Ekspo Seberang Jaya PPV, 162 at the Vangohh Eminent PPV, 209 at the Dewan Millenium PPV, 397 at the Perda Convention Centre PPV, 152 at the Dewan Serbaguna Jawi PPV and 100 at the Dewan Sungai Bakap PPV.

He said the walk-in sessions are still available for all those who are eligible and encouraged those who have not received their vaccination or appointment dates to walk into any of the 10 designated PPVs to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state government will be distributing 40,000 units of free self-test kits in phases starting from next week.

Chow said other than the state assemblymen and MP's service centres, the self-test kits will be distributed to the district office along with the State Secretary office to be distributed to all Penangites for free.