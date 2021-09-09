National Sports Day 2021 to be celebrated on Oct 9, says minister

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the event would also feature professionals such as social media influencers, industry players, athletes and sports icons to attract the people to take part in the activities organised. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The hybrid celebration of National Sports Day (HSN) 2021 which will be held simultaneously throughout the country on October 9 will see a difference through the use of the latest technologies.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the event would also feature professionals such as social media influencers, industry players, athletes and sports icons to attract the people to take part in the activities organised.

He also hoped that the organising of HSN would help realise the government’s desire to make sports as part of Malaysians’ healthy lifestyle.

“The government intends not only to promote a sports culture, but also to emphasise joint participation in sports activities that will strengthen the relationship between the people regardless of age, race and religion.

“HSN also plays a role in improving the mental and physical fitness level of the community as well as unearthing new talents, increasing productivity and fostering the spirit of unity,” he said at the virtual pre-launch of HSN 2021 today.

HSN which is celebrated on the second Saturday of October every year was introduced in 2015 with the aim of making Malaysia a sporting nation.

Among the programmes that will be held in conjunction with HSN 2021 which is expected to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, are mega aerobic challenge, KBS fit and active, KBS virtual run, KBS Fitness Challenge, KBS [email protected] and KBS Freestyle Challenge.

HSN could not be celebrated last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama