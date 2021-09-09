Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia’s Covid-19 ICU usage at 82pc but Kedah over capacity

The Health director-general in a tweet revealed statistics of ICU and non-ICU bed usage throughout the country and by state as of 5pm yesterday, with Kedah having the highest ICU usage of 125 per cent usage, or 104 beds. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Eighty-two per cent of all intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide were occupied, with at least six states operating beyond 90 per cent capacity, said Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Other states at almost full ICU capacity were Penang at 96 per cent capacity out of 73 beds, Kelantan at 95 per cent out of 85 beds, Perak with 114 beds and 93 per cent full, Johor at 92 per cent usage of 110 beds, and Selangor at 90 per cent capacity from 317 beds.

Sabah with its recent increase in cases was at 86 per cent capacity out of 146 ICU beds, while Sarawak with its high vaccination rate was at 76 per cent capacity from the 120 available.

Kuala Lumpur’s ICUs with 174 beds were 66 per cent full.

The Federal Territory of Labuan is the only state with zero usage out of its 18 currently available ICU beds, followed by Negri Sembilan with 33 per cent bed usage from 88 bays and Perlis’ 20 beds at 45 per cent capacity.

As for non ICU beds, four states are at full or above maximum capacity, namely Kelantan with 111 per cent or 934 beds used, followed by Putrajaya (195 beds) and Penang (829 beds) both at 106 per cent, and Johor at 100 per cent capacity of the 2,511 beds.

The states with the lowest non-ICU bed usage are Labuan with just eight per cent out of 106 beds currently used, again followed by Negri Sembilan at 27 per cent capacity of its 1,084 beds, Selangor at 57 per cent usage its 4,019 beds, Melaka (651 beds) and Perlis (140 beds) at 62 per cent, while Kuala Lumpur is currently at 67 per cent capacity out of its 1,137 beds.

This as Malaysia reported 19,307 new infections today, with the cumulative tally now at 1,919,774 confirmed cases.