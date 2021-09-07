TM, Tata Communications join forces for IP transit services in Asean

The collaboration will enable service providers, mobile network operators, and internet service providers in the region to address their customers’ growing data connectivity needs by providing access to a global Tier 1 Internet Protocol (IP) network. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) global and wholesale arm TM Wholesale and global digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications have joined forces to offer stable, high-speed, and reliable connectivity in the Asean region and open access to global enterprises.

The collaboration will enable service providers, mobile network operators, and internet service providers in the region to address their customers’ growing data connectivity needs by providing access to a global Tier 1 Internet Protocol (IP) network.

“This will help deliver reliable, stable Tier-1 IP Transit (IPT) service, an internet connectivity service that enables end-users to access all websites and content on the internet.

“This will further boost sectors such as e-commerce, online entertainment, retail, online banking and delivery services that have accelerated in recent times,” both parties said in a joint statement.

As part of this arrangement, Tata Communications expands its IPT service coverage leveraging TM’s data centre, extensive connectivity, and network infrastructure in Malaysia.

This collaboration will also enable Tata Communications to optimise TM’s reachability within the Asean region through terrestrial networks and submarine cables to the neighbouring countries.

The submarine cables include the Malaysia-Cambodia-Thailand submarine cable for connectivity to Indochina and Nusantara Gateway submarine cable for connectivity to Indonesia, they said.

TM Wholesale executive vice president, Amar Huzaimi Md Deris said the collaboration underscores their commitment to customers for delivering world-class network service, brings them one step further to achieve aspiration as the trusted digital hub in the Asean region.

“It also signifies our commitment to support the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) initiative towards enabling Digital Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tata Communications chief sales and marketing officer Sumeet Walia said the service provider ecosystem across the Asean region will benefit from their joining forces with TM and enabling access to a Tier-1 internet provider transit connectivity that provides scale and a fillip to boosting the economy.

“By offering high-capacity and low-latency IP transit services to and from Malaysia for both our customers, we bring forth synergies for a more robust, secure and flexible IP platform,” he said. — Bernama