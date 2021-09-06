Dr Noor Hisham: Fresh Covid-19 infections dip to 17,352 but over 5,000 in Sabah and Sarawak

A health worker preparing to administer a Covid-19 test in Puchong, February 28, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases declined to 17,352 today, despite an increase in Sabah and Sarawak that contributed over 5,000 new infections.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Sarawak reported 3,714 new infections while Sabah registered 1,844 cases, the two sandwiched by Selangor’s 2,126 and Johor’s 2,101 new cases.

Numbers in Kuala Lumpur continued on a downward trend with only 398 new cases reported today, as Kedah (1,599), Penang (1,558), Kelantan (1,213) and Perak (1,082) all registered more than 1,000 new cases over the last day.

MORE TO COME