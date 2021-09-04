Jaim allows 500 congregants in seven mosques from Sunday

Previously, only 250 people were allowed in government mosques and 100 people at parish mosques while the surau was set for 50 people only. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Sept 4 ― The Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim) has allowed a maximum attendance of 500 congregants at seven government mosques from tomorrow (September 5), in line with the state transitioning to Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) today.

Its director Datuk Che Sukri Che Mat said a maximum of 200 congregants would be allowed to pray at parish mosques and institutional mosques, while 100 people would be allowed in the surau.

“This is applicable for the Friday, funeral and obligatory daily prayers. However, the maximum number of congregants will depend on the size of the mosques or surau, based on the physical distancing of 1.5 metres.

“For example, if the mosque can only accommodate 300 people with physical distancing, then the maximum number of 300 people is applicable,” he said in a statement here today.

He also said that among activities allowed in mosques and surau statewide are marriage solemnisation as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by Jaim, Maghrib religious lectures and Quran recitation before Friday prayers.

“Apart from only Malaysians and permanent residents, children aged 12 and above, are also allowed to pray in congregation at the mosques or surau by complying with all the SOP set," he said.

Previously, only 250 people were allowed in government mosques and 100 people at parish mosques while the surau was set for 50 people only. ― Bernama