Sabah eateries get nod for outdoor seating starting today

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun speaks to the media in Kota Kinabalu, October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 2 — As the Covid-19 vaccination rate in the state is currently more than 40 per cent of the adult population, the state government has decided to ease the SOP for restaurants by allowing outdoor seating.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun on Wednesday said the new SOP will come into effect Sept 2.

“The state government is allowing restaurants to set up their tables at the sidewalks, as long as they are already renting it from the local authorities,” he said. — Borneo Post



