Malaysia capable of becoming a nation of entrepreneurs, says minister

Tan Sri Noh Omar said Medac’s focus would be more towards assisting entrepreneurs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, those who lost their jobs, and unemployed graduates. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) is confident that Malaysia can establish an entrepreneurial nation (“bangsa usahawan”) through the cooperation of various parties in line with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) slogan.

Its minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar, said Medac’s focus would be more towards assisting entrepreneurs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, those who lost their jobs, and unemployed graduates.

“As the new minister, I will strive to cooperate with all groups involved in entrepreneurship in our efforts to create a nation of entrepreneurs.

“I am confident that if we work together as a family in line with the Keluarga Malaysia slogan, I am confident we can achieve this,” he said at the virtual Voices of Malaysia’s SMEs event today.

The event was organised by the Federation of Malaysian Business Associations jointly with Money Compass Media Sdn Bhd and Yayasan Prihatin Nasional in conjunction with the Merdeka SME e-Fair 2021.

The Voices of Malaysia’s SMEs event showcased a video recording featuring the 64th National Day speech by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as well as other ministers such as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, and Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid. — Bernama