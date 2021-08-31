Dayak Cultural Foundation to award Bonnie RM50,000 for Tokyo Paralympic gold

National powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin poses with his gold medal at the Tokyo International Forum August 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 31 — The Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) is awarding an incentive of RM50,000 to Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, Malaysia’s first gold medallist at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

In a statement yesterday, its managing trustee Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leonard Linggi Jugah said that Bonnie’s achievement brings honour and pride to the nation, state and community.

“Dayak Cultural Foundation under the leadership of YB Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas wishes to congratulate Bonnie Bunyau Gustin for winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

“Dayak Cultural Foundation with great pleasure awards him with incentive of RM50,000,” he said.

The 22-year-old Bidayuh from Serian won gold in the men’s 72kg powerlifting event, and also broke Paralympics record by lifting 228kg in his third attempt during the event held last Saturday.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg had also said that the Sarawak government would provide incentives to Bonnie as an appreciation for his achievement.

“We will give incentives to Bonnie, but we have yet to decide the form of incentives at the moment,” he told a press conference in Mukah last Saturday. — Borneo Post