Anwar: Selangor MB to explain degazettement of Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve to party leaders tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari will be giving a detailed explanation on his decision to degazette 536.7 hectares of the Kuala Langat North Forest Reserve (KLFNR) to party leaders tomorrow, says PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, the Port Dickson MP said that the degazettement decision was never communicated to party leaders, adding that PKR had already disapproved the proposal last year.

“I have been following the actions of the Selangor state government which had approved the degazettement of KLNFR in May. I would like to note that the Selangor legislative assembly had rejected the proposal.

“The decision was also never communicated to party leaders. PKR last year had already informed the mentri besar to scrap the idea. He has been asked to provide a detailed explanation on the matter in a meeting tomorrow with party leaders,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that state executive councillor Hee Loy Sian told the Selangor legislative assembly in Shah Alam that the decision for the degazettement was made under Section 12 of the National Forestry Act (Adoption) Enactment 1985 in the state executive council meeting last May 5 and validated in another meeting on May 19.

He said the land will be given to a private company, Gabungan Indah Sdn Bhd, for a mixed-commercial development.

KLNFR — made up of reportedly 8,000-year-old forests — was gazetted as a permanent forest reserve (HSK) covering 7,246.96 hectares back in 1927.