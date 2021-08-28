SDMC: Covid-19 test results for inter-district travel from southern zone valid for three days

Police personnel inspect vehicles at a roadblock along Jambatan Merdeka, at the Kedah-Penang border May 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, Aug 28 — A negative Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK) and Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (RT-PCR) Kit result with a validity of three days is required for inter-district travel from southern zone, apart from a police permit.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the RTK Antigen tests would return results within 30 minutes while the RT-PCR tests would take one to three days.

“This decision is effective from today in the southern zone covering the districts of Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian and Tebedu,” said SDMC in a statement today.

Yesterday, SDMC announced that the Covid-19 screening test can be done at the Health Clinic through appointments.

Today, Sarawak recorded 2,427 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 109,723 while the number of deaths due to the pandemic in the state increased to 517 people following four deaths today. — Bernama