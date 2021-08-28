Sabah minister: Wedding sparks cluster of 62 Covid-19 cases in state

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area in Ampang April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 28 — A wedding ceremony at Kampung Lima, Nabawan has triggered the Lima cluster that has recorded 62 cases as of today, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said that the index case of the community cluster was a 22-year-old man who was confirmed Covid-19 positive on August 20 after suffering from fever, cough and joint pains.

“Active tracing and screenings conducted on 134 individuals, including family members, close contacts and casual contacts, detected 61 positive cases in addition to the index case, while 53 individuals tested negative and the rest are still waiting for their results,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said another cluster recorded today was the Pin Supu cluster in Kinabatangan, a workplace cluster at an oil palm plantation in the Sukau sub-district involving 35 positive cases till today.

“The index case is a 40-year-old Indonesian woman plantation worker who was confirmed Covid-19 positive on August 22 after showing symptoms. Samples taken from 129 individuals revealed 34 positive cases in addition to the index case, from among social contacts, workers and dependants,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah has received over 1.41 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac and CanSino vaccines this month, including 515,150 doses that arrived throughout this week, while 99,400 Pfizer-BioNTech doses would arrive from Kuching, Sarawak in the next two to three days.

He said till yesterday, 36.47 per cent of the adult population who are eligible for vaccination have completed their Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac vaccine jabs, as well as the single-shot CanSino vaccine jab.

Sabah recorded 2,834 Covid-19 cases today, bringing the state’s total to 140,361 cases. It also recorded 1,077 recoveries, bringing the number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 to 107,589, with 5,007 patients still being treated. — Bernama