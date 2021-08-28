MB: Johor to increase targeted Covid-19 screenings

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Kebajikan Gombak Setia February 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Aug 28 — The Johor state government will increase targeted Covid-19 screenings in efforts to effectively isolate those tested positive, said Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Hasni said screenings must be conducted at the same time while the people in the state are getting vaccinated.

“While waiting for more vaccines to arrive, we need to have those who are Covid-19 positive quarantined,” he told reporters after a Jalur Gemilang Flag Handover Ceremony here today.

Hasni said the state government has been working continuously to ensure that the people are vaccinated adding that Johor would be receiving two million Covid-19 vaccine doses this month.

“We also have sufficient number of vaccination centres (PPV) which are capable of dispensing about 70,000 doses a day,” he said while expressing confidence that by end October, 100 per cent of the adult population would be vaccinated. — Bernama