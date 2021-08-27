Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases dip to 22,070 today after yesterday's record high of 24,599

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — After exceeding 24,000 cases yesterday, Malaysia saw a drop in its new Covid-19 caseload today.
The Health Ministry recorded 22,070 new cases with Selangor still unshaken from the top spot despite a slight dip today with 5,920 cases compared to yesterday’s 6,936 infections.
Sabah, which came in second with 3,010 cases today, also saw its number dropping a little compared to yesterday.
Labuan had the fewest cases today, logging only eight infections.
To date, Malaysia has logged 1,662,913 cases cumulatively.
MORE TO COME