Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases dip to 22,070 today after yesterday's record high of 24,599

Friday, 27 Aug 2021 03:39 PM MYT

BY R. LOHESWAR

Malaysian flags are displayed ahead of Merdeka Day celebrations in Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Malaysian flags are displayed ahead of Merdeka Day celebrations in Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — After exceeding 24,000 cases yesterday, Malaysia saw a drop in its new Covid-19 caseload today.

The Health Ministry recorded 22,070 new cases with Selangor still unshaken from the top spot despite a slight dip today with 5,920 cases compared to yesterday’s 6,936 infections.

Sabah, which came in second with 3,010 cases today, also saw its number dropping a little compared to yesterday.

Labuan had the fewest cases today, logging only eight infections.

To date, Malaysia has logged 1,662,913 cases cumulatively.

MORE TO COME

You May Also Like

Related Articles

In Malaysia