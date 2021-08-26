Upko joins Pakatan, coalition open to ‘big tent’ says sec-gen

Pakatan Harapan secretary general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Upko’s application was accepted during PH’s presidential council meeting that was held today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said that Sabah-based United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) has joined the former ruling coalition as its fourth component party, joining PKR, DAP and Amanah.

Saifuddin said Upko’s application was accepted during PH’s presidential council meeting that was held today.

“Today’s Presidential Council meeting decided to accept Upko as one of the component parties of Pakatan Harapan.

“Pakatan Harapan believes that Upko’s participation will continue to strengthen cooperation, especially in preparation for GE15,” he said in a statement today.

Upko currently has one MP, its president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau and the party had official cooperation with Parti Warisan Sabah.

Saifuddin also offered thanks on behalf of all opposition parties who nominated its chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the prime minister’s race last week and hoped the cooperation will be extended under the “big tent” policy in the future.

“The doors of Pakatan Harapan are always open to work with other opposition parties, and we even welcome these parties to apply to join Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Yesterday, Sarawak opposition party Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) announced that they will not join Pakatan Harapan and will continue to remain independent without affiliation to any political alliance.

Its president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh however said PSB had recently supported Pakatan leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister candidate to respect the wishes of voters in the 14th General Election.

PSB had two MPs among 105 who backed Anwar last week.