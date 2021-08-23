Threshold indicators met, Pahang ready to move into Phase 3 of National Recovery Plan, says MB

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail is seen at Umno headquarters, August 17, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, Aug 23 — Pahang is expected to move into Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) very soon after meeting all the threshold indicators set, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said.

He said these include the percentage of those fully vaccinated, intensive care unit bed usage, and the state’s low Covid-19 infection numbers.

“Data shows that 40 per cent of the state’s 480,000 adult population have completed two doses of vaccine, which is one of the indicators set for phase three,” he told reporters after the launch of the 2021 Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at the Kuantan City Council (MBK) here today.

Besides the percentage of individuals already vaccinated, other threshold indicators set include that bed usage in the intensive care units (ICUs) should be at a safe level and daily Covid-19 cases should be below 2,000.

Wan Rosdy was also optimistic that Pahang will be able to achieve its herd immunity target at the end of October, before the onset of the monsoon season, as the state’s vaccination programme was running smoothly and according to schedule.

“This month alone, we are scheduled to receive 580,000 doses of vaccine with a daily average of 18,000 to 20,000 people to receive their shots,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said about 20,000 forest tree saplings have been replanted at the Batu Talam permanent forest reserve, which prior to this was previously occupied by illegal durian farms.

To conserve and preserve the environment, Wan Rosdy said the state government had set up a special committee led by Pahang Forestry Department (JPNP) director Datuk Dr Mohd Hizamri Mohd Yasin to ensure the forest rehabilitation programme was carried out effectively. — Bernama