Number of flood evacuees in Perak rises to 222

The Tengku Menteri mosque inundated with floodwater in Matang, Bukit Gantang in Perak, August 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, Aug 22 — The number of evacuees in two flood-affected districts in the state increased this morning with 222 people being placed in three relief centres, compared to 186 people yesterday.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the number of evacuees at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak, Kerian increased to 71 people involving 18 families, from 55 people yesterday.

“The number of flood victims at the SK Alor Pongsu relief centre, in the same district also increased from 11 people yesterday to 44 people today, while in Larut, Matang, and Selama district, the number of evacuees housed at SK Matang remained at 107 people,” he said.

The relief centre at Dewan Orang Ramai Sungai Baru, in Taiping was closed at 4.30pm yesterday after floodwaters in Kampung Sungai Nyior, Padang Gajah fully receded.

Meanwhile, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), in its tweet said that the road after the Alor Pongsu Toll Plaza exit that was flooded is only accessible by heavy vehicles. — Bernama